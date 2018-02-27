Josh Miller/CNET

On Saturday at Mobile World Congress in Spain, Alcatel announced a new portfolio of phones.

If you haven't been keeping track, Alcatel makes some wonderful Android phones that are easy on the wallet. The company's early phones like the Idol 3, Idol 4 and 4S packed a ton of functionality at a relatively low price.

Alcatel's new phones fit into three families: The 1 Series, 3 Series and 5 series. Continue reading for a breakdown of specs and features for all of Alcatel's new phones.

Alcatel 5 series

This is the top tier of Alcatel's budget phones and will pack a bunch of features and some premium touches at a relatively low price. The 5 Series includes phones and tablets that cost under €300 which converts to $370, £265 or AU$470. Currently there is one 5 series phone: The Alcatel 5.

Alcatel 5

The Alcatel 5 has a 5.7-inch screen, a brushed metal body and a dual-selfie camera -- the second camera offers an ultra-wide lens for when there are more than two faces in the shot.

The Alcatel 5 has Face Key which lets you unlock your phone just by looking at the screen. It is like FaceID on the iPhone X and Intelligent Scan on the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus.

But unlike the iPhone X, the Alcatel 5 also offers a fingerprint reader on the back similar to the one on the Google Pixel 2. You can also set specific fingers to trigger shortcuts like opening an app. This feature was included on last year's Alcatel Idol 5S.

Alcatel 5 phone specs:

Android Nougat



5.7-inch 1,440x720-pixel display with an 18:9 ratio



Octa-core MediaTek 6750 processor (1.5GHz)



32GB of storage



3GB of RAM



3,000mAh battery



13-megapixel rear camera



Dual-front cameras: 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel



Dimensions: 6x2.8x0.33 in (152.35x71.1x8.45mm)



Fingerprint reader



Face Key unlock



Alcatel 3 Series

The phones in this series are all priced under €200 which converts to $245, £175 or AU$315. The 3 series includes four phones: The Alcatel 3, 3C, 3V and 3X. All of the phones have 18:9 ratio screens -- like the Alcatel 5. They also include fingerprint readers, Face Key and HD screens.

Alcatel 3V phone specs:

Android Oreo



6-inch 2,160x1,080-pixel display with an 18:9 ratio



Quad-core Arm Cortex-A53 processor (1.45GHz)



16GB of storage



2GB of RAM



3,000mAh battery



Dual-rear camera: 12-megapixel and 2-megapixel



5-megapixel front camera



Dimensions: 6.34x2.99x0.31 in (161x76x7.9mm)



Alcatel 3C phone specs:

Android Nougat



6-inch 1,440x720-pixel display with an 18:9 ratio



Octo-core MediaTek 6753 processor (1.5GHz + 1.3GHz)



16GB of storage



3GB of RAM



2,800mAh battery



8-megapixel rear camera



5-megapixel front camera



Dimensions: 6.34x2.99x0.31 in (161x76x7.9mm)



Fingerprint reader



Face Key unlock

Alcatel 3X phone specs:

Android Nougat



5.7-inch 1,440x720-pixel display with an 18:9 ratio



Quad-core Arm Cortex-A5 processor (1.28GHz)



32GB of storage



3GB of RAM



3,000mAh battery



Dual-rear camera: 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel



5-megapixel front camera



Dimensions: 6.04x2.82x0.33 in (153.5x71.6x8.5 mm)



Fingerprint reader



Face Key unlock

Alcatel 3 phone specs:

Android Oreo



5.5-inch 1,440x720-pixel display with an 18:9 ratio



Quad-core Arm Cortex-A5 processor (1.28GHz)



16GB of storage



2GB of RAM



3,000mAh battery



13-megapixel rear camera



5-megapixel front camera



Dimensions: 5.8x2.71x0.33 in (147.1x68.8x8.5mm)



Fingerprint reader



Face Key unlock



Alcatel 1 Series

The 1 Series has Alcatel's most wallet-friendly offerings. All devices start under €100 which converts $125, £90 or AU$155. There are two phones: The Alcatel 1X and Alcatel 1C. The 1C runs Android Oreo while the 1X runs Android Oreo Go Edition.

Alcatel 1X

Android Oreo Go Edition is an optimized version of the operating system aimed at lower powered phones. Google apps have been redesigned for increased speed and to take up less space on your phone. The 1X is the first Alcatel phone to run this OS.

The 1X also features optimizations to Chrome, Google Play and Gboard.

Alcatel 1X phone specs:

Android Oreo Go Edition



5.3-inch 960x480-pixel display with an 18:9 ratio



Quad-core MediaTek 6580 processor (1.3GHz)



16GB storage



1GB RAM



2,460mAh battery



8-megapixel rear camera



5-megapixel front camera



Dimensions: 5.8x2.8x0.4 in (147.5x70.6x9.15mm)



Go Edition optimized apps: Google Go, Files Go, Google Maps Go, YouTube Go, Gmail Go



Alcatel 1C

It's hard to believe the 1C is one of Alcatel's most affordable offerings. It has Android Oreo, dual-rear cameras, a fingerprint sensor and Face Key.