Alarm puts on light show for intruders

Burglars in Japan are a stubborn lot. Undeterred by traditional alarms, they apparently need more incentive than just deafening sounds to drive them out of a victim's home--such as floodlights. That, at least, seems to be the reasoning behind a new intrusion alarm system from National Japan that, when triggered, turns into a flashing light display that would make any raver proud. It also sounds an eardrum-popping alarm too, according to Newlaunches, for $425. So much for a quiet morning with Jeeves.
