Disney's live-action adaptation of Aladdin won't hit theaters until May, but we got a look at a handful pictures from the movie, Wednesday.
Entertainment Weekly magazine has new photos of Aladdin, Jasmine, Jafar and Genie (played by Will Smith), who you might remember from the 1992 animated film. Mena Massoud, who plays Aladdin, also tweeted the photos joking, "This is what is looks like when Genie tells Aladdin what he wants for Christmas," referencing a photo with Massoud and Smith.
The photos show the streets of Agrabah, the Sultan's palace and even Aladdin's monkey buddy Abu. Aladdin is slated for May 24, 2019.
The photos of Genie -- who was originally voiced by Robin Williams -- are getting lots of reaction on social media. One Twitter user lamented: "Genie ain't blue."
Though some are tweeting out concern that Genie isn't blue in this batch of pictures, Smith took to Instagram to say he will, in fact, be blue.
Discuss: Aladdin: New images from live-action remake bring Will Smith's Genie to life
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.