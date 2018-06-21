Akon wants to build a real Wakanda with his AKoin crytocurrency

Screenshot by Aloysius Low/CNET

When you've made your smash hit about being all by yourself, it's therefore a great idea to build a city so you can spend time with more people.

Akon, the singer behind 2004's Lonely, is building a futuristic city in Senegal on 2,000 acres of land that's just five minutes from the new international airport and a short drive from the country's capital city of Dakar. The Akon Crypto City has been described as a "real-life Wakanda," a reference to Marvel's Black Panther's fictional high-tech country, which has towering skyscrapers hidden by cloaking technology.

The city's currency will be 100 percent crypto-based and use Akon's own AKoin digital coin. The city will feature everything a modern city needs, including stadiums, universities, schools and light manufacturing facilities.