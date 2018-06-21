AirPower pad, Apple's wireless charger, may arrive in September

Apple / Screenshot by Sarah Tew

Apple is reportedly aiming to release its AirPower pad before or in September.

Engineers at the company have ramped up testing and have been using the wireless charging pads extensively in the office to ensure that it will be ready, Bloomberg reported Thursday.

AirPower, Apple's oval-shaped wireless charging pad, is set to work with the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, the Apple Watch and the yet-to-be-released wireless charging AirPods case.

At Apple's September 2017 product event, the company said AirPower would be released in 2018. The company hasn't mentioned it since, even at its Worldwide Developers Conference earlier this month.

The pad charges devices using a process called induction, but Bloomberg reports that technical problems, such as ensuring that it doesn't overheat, and the circuitry's complexity are responsible for the delays.

The timing of AirPower's rumored release would make sense, since we've also heard that Apple will release three new iPhones in September.