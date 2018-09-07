AirPods 2 rumors and more: All the Apple headphone news expected on Sept. 12

Enlarge Image Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

Apple's annual fall launch event on Sept. 12 is widely expected to bring new iPhones, the Apple Watch 4 and maybe even new Face ID iPad Pros. But that event also effectively marks the second anniversary of the Apple AirPods. Despite all the snarky remarks about their design when they were first unveiled in 2016, the AirPods have taken the headphone market by storm and become a runaway hit. So what does Apple do for an encore?

The answer is this: improve on the existing product with software advancements and accessories -- and maybe expand the line with new models, too. Both AirPods 2 and larger, Apple-branded noise-cancelling headphones have been rumored over the past few months.

Here are our expectations for AirPods at the Sept. 12 event, starting with what's already been announced, and then educated guesses on what we could see on stage.

Count on it

High probability

There's a good chance we'll be hearing about an upgraded set of AirPods on Sept. 12, too -- so bundling the new wireless charging case with the existing headphones seems like a no-brainer. The big question is whether Apple will continue selling the original AirPods for the same $159 price or slightly less, and the new model would get a more premium price tag.

The bigger question is will Apple go beyond that with a true second-generation model -- AirPods 2, AirPods+ or AirPods (2018) -- maybe AirPods XS? Whatever they're called, here's what a true next-gen AirPods model could offer:

Increased water-resistance and maybe full waterproofing: Apple may not tout that the existing AirPods are sweat-resistant, but plenty of people run with (and sweat on) them without issue, so they must be sweat-resistant. However, the new AirPods would boast better water-resistance. You probably won't be able to swim with them, but they'll likely be more durable.

Hands-free Siri: A Bloomberg report from earlier this year claimed a new version of the AirPods would come with hands-free Siri integration -- so you could summon the digital assistant with "Hey Siri" and not have to tap on your AirPod.

New W2 chip: That same Bloomberg report suggested the new AirPods would get a wireless chip from Apple for improved Bluetooth connectivity and that always-ready Siri. The AirPods have the W1 chip

Better battery life: That new W2 chip might just be even more energy efficient, providing better battery life.

Active noise-cancelling: Yes, Bloomberg also said Apple was cooking up active noise-cancelling

Lower probability

Modified design that fits more ears more securely: The AirPods fit many people's ears remarkably well and some people can run with them in their ears without them falling out. Others -- like me -- struggle. You can buy silicon fins

If the a new Apple noise-cancelling headphone is announced, it should look quite different from the Beats. I expect it would cost around $350 and feature the new W2 for better battery life. Hopefully, it would would charge via USB-C or Lightning.

Stay tuned

As I said, we expect Apple to bring some clarity to the AirPods' future on Sept. 12 and we'll update this article as soon as any announcements are made.