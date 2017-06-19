Airbus

Airbus unveiled a more efficient version of the A380, its giant double-decker passenger plane, on Monday ahead of the Paris Airshow.

With a new, more aerodynamic wing design, the A380plus promises to be more efficient, cutting fuel costs by four percent, according to a press release.

The redesigned plane will also be able to fit more passengers on board. Currently, an A380 can carry a maximum of 497 passengers, but the A380plus will be able to carry 575 across four classes. In its press release, Airbus promises to boost the plane's capacity "with no compromise on comfort," but with up to nine seats across in premium economy and 11 across in economy, it does sound pretty cramped.

Orders have been slow for the giant aircraft, the world's largest commercial plane, as airlines have opted instead to purchase smaller twin-engine jets, which are cheaper to fly and maintain, and are often preferred by passengers. Airbus announced towards the end of last year that it would build just 12 A380s in 2017, down from 27 in 2016.

By making the aircraft more cost-efficient, Airbus is making the A380 a more attractive prospect to airlines.

"The A380plus is an efficient way to offer even better economics and improved operational performance at the same time," said Airbus COO John Leahy in a statement.