Airbnb acquires Gaest, expands into meeting space rentals

Airbnb

You might book space for your next event or meeting through Airbnb in the near future.

The short-term apartment rental company said on Friday it will acquire Gaest.com, a Danish startup that offers meeting space rentals for periods as short as a several hours or as long as multiple days. Gaest will be folded into Airbnb for Work, the company's effort to enter the workplace market, according to the company's blog post.

"We imagine a world where anyone can share their space for professional events," David Holyoke, global head for Airbnb for Work, said in the post.

Airbnb has steadily been moving into the business market. Last August, Airbnb rebranded its business travel operations and said that nearly 700,000 companies have had employees sign up and book with Airbnb for Work. In a September blog post, Airbnb said the company would branch out into offsite meeting spaces, team-building experiences and professional relocations.