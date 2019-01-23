Aibo looks even more adorable in 'chocolate' edition

Sony

Sony's robotic dog Aibo is getting a makeover in Japan.

The company is offering a limited-edition "chocolate" Aibo, according to a translated press release.

Aibo's new look includes dark brown ears, a lighter brown face and white legs. Sony did not immediately respond to a request for comment as to whether a multicolored Aibo will be available in the US.

The robo dog is a refresh of a version Sony sold from 1999 to 2006. The new Aibo started shipping in the US in December 2018 with a price tag of $2,990.

Preorders start Wednesday in Japan.