AI could help make North America richer, China more so

Artificial intelligence could make us richer, according to a new report by consultancy firm PwC Global. Specifically, the world's economies could grow by 14 percent, or an extra $15.7 trillion added to GDP by 2030, as a result of AI's potential to boost productivity.

At the head of the parade? North America, whose regional gain could swell to $3.7 trillion more (a 14.5 percent increase in GDP) as consumer industries jump on board with AI first. But PwC projects that China will pick up significant steam, to the tune of $7 trillion bonus growth, and take the lead.

China's heavy emphasis on manufacturing could give it a boost if the country is able to use AI to build products that wind up in homes and businesses all over the world. In fact, PwC's analysts predict that over half the money flowing in will be a result of consumers buying things.

You can read the full report, which was first reported by Quartz, here (PDF).