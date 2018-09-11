Ahead of Pixel 3 event, Google updates USB-C headphone adapter

We're expecting Google to announce its next-generation Pixel 3 phones on Oct. 9, but a better, faster dongle has surfaced early for your Pixel phone's pleasure.
Google's store page says its upgraded $12 (£12) USB-C Headphone Adapter "now provides 38 percent more playback time and has a 53 percent improvement on plug-in latency than previously available Pixel 2 headphone adapter."
The sharp-eyed folks at Android Police spotted the change on Tuesday, also noting that it's infinitesimally shorter and lighter, by 0.1 inches (2.8mm) and 0.01 ounces (0.4 grams).
Google ditching the headphone jack on the Pixel 2 phones last year and going with a dongle was a controversial move, especially since it meant the company unbundled the headphones that used to come with it.
At least this year, based on leaks, we think the Pixel 3 XL may include USB-C headphones in the box.
