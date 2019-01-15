Africa by Toto is playing on infinite loop in the African desert

If you're hoping to find some long forgotten words or ancient melodies… look no further than the African desert.

The 1982 song Africa by American rock band Toto is currently playing on loop via a sound installation in the Namib Desert.

Namibian artist Max Siedentopf intends the "ultimate" tribute to the band to play on repeat… forever.

"[I] wanted to pay the song the ultimate homage and physically exhibit 'Africa' in Africa," the artist told the BBC. He wants "to keep Toto going for all eternity."

The Stone Henge-like installation is a striking sight against its orange desert backdrop, involving a cluster of seven white pillars whose exact location is undisclosed by the artist. The Namib Desert stretches for over 2,000 kilometres (around 1,200 miles), so good luck finding it without Siedentopf's help. Speakers sit on six of the pillars with a centre pillar holding up a solar-powered MP3 player, the little device ensuring one of the greatest '80s songs plays for eternity.

Well, that's the intent. "Most parts of the installation were chosen to be as durable as possible, but I'm sure the harsh environment of the desert will devour the installation eventually," Siedentopf told the BBC.