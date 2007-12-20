CNET también está disponible en español.

Aerielle intros i2i Stream

Aerielle Inc. introduced the i2i Stream Digital Music Broadcaster, a one-to-many wireless portable audio sharing accessory featuring CD quality sound.

Photo of Aerielle i2i Stream.
The i2i stream allows CD-quality wireless sound to be shared between an unlimited number of users. Aerielle Inc.

Aerielle Inc., the company responsible for engineering FM transmitters for Kensington, iRiver, and SanDisk, is launching its own wireless music-sharing device called the i2i Stream Digital Music Broadcaster. The i2i Stream allows you to take any music source (MP3 player, home stereo, computer) and broadcast it between two or more i2i Stream devices. The technology takes advantage of the wireless 2.4 GHz frequency range, circumventing the need for Bluetooth compatibility, and offering a range of 30 feet. Each i2i Stream also comes with its own independent volume control and and a USB-rechargeable battery capable of 7 hours of playback.

Ultimately, a product like the i2i Stream is attempting to take the mess out of sharing one audio source (probably an iPod) among many users. I remember seeing a similarly-priced product called SnoopTunes try this same concept earlier in the year, but with limited distribution and a toy-like production quality. Hopefully, a larger company like Aerielle will have the muscle to make a product like this stick.

The i2i Stream will be available online in pairs for $129, or individually for $69.

Graphic describing the operation of the i2i Stream.
Doesn't seem too complicated: music in one end; headphones out the other. Aerielle Inc.


