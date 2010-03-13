Adult content: Risque iPhone apps

Third-party applications are a big part of what makes the iPhone (and iPod Touch) so desirable, but Apple is hardly perfect when it comes to presenting them in the store. There's still no way to gift a specific app, for example. But there is something that draws even more ire from the scores of iPhone owners: censorship.

Apple has no special way to sort for adult content, and it has outright banned several applications that it has deemed "unacceptable" for reasons of nudity, explicit language, and so forth. However, that doesn't mean the iTunes store is bereft of risque apps. We've rounded up a handful of adults-only apps, from the steamy to the downright absurd.

Note: this slideshow contains some words and images that may not be suitable for children.