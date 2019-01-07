ADT unveils revamped smart security system at CES 2019

ADT

ADT is redesigning its smart security offerings. The company announced the newly redesigned and renamed ADT Command Panel and Control Platform (ADT Command, for short), as well as a few smart security and home automation products.

ADT Command Panel is a 7-inch, wireless touchscreen panel with smart home capabilities that serves as the central point of the system. Customers can monitor and automate their smart home products through the ADT Control app from anywhere. The app and ADT platform support more than 250 devices across dozens of brands. The ADT Command and Control Platform are replacing ADT Pulse, but the team at ADT say most devices compatible with ADT Pulse will also work with the new system.

The panel includes a built-in camera, and can snap a photo when the system is disarmed to show you who's home. Rules and scenes can be set for potentially dangerous circumstances like fire detection, unlocking doors and turning on lights to help you get outside efficiently. ADT Command customers receive ADT's monitoring and emergency response, backed by 4,000 monitoring professionals across 10 monitoring centers.

The panel includes battery backup and dual-path broadband and LTE, so it's always connected. The team at ADT say the system features SiXTM Communication Technology with two-way encryption RF sensors to reduce the risk of hacking. User codes and permission settings can also help you secure your system.

In the ADT Control app, you can set geofencing automations to trigger things like arming the security system or turning off the lights. The panel also includes Bluetooth, and you can disarm the system without a user code by choosing to automatically pair your phone with the panel.

Voice control through linked accounts in the Google Home app or Amazon Alexa skill allow you to arm or disarm your systems, lock and unlock doors or manage other smart devices like lights and thermostats.

Pricing for the Command panel and monitoring have not been released yet. Home installations will be available beginning in early 2019.

CES 2019: See all of CNET's coverage of the year's biggest tech show.

CES schedule: It's six days of jam-packed events. Here's what to expect.