Adobe Photoshop and Premiere Elements $80 today only at B&H

Screenshot by Lori Grunin/CNET

Adobe's entry-level photo-and-video editing duo, Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements 2018, offers all the basics you need, and for the next 14 or so hours you can get the downloadable version (Mac or Windows) from B&H Photo at almost half off; I've only seen the price there, with most retailers offering it for the normal $150.

Don't confuse it with the Student and Teacher Edition, though, which normally costs about $70 and $80, though.

Neither package is a real substitute for their pro siblings, but if you need something a little more powerful for your social media imagery or home printing -- Photoshop Elements is especially attuned to the latter -- it's a great deal at $80. And that's for a perpetual license, not a subscription.