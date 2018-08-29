Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Acer showed off a new gaming chair at the IFA Berlin trade show Wednesday, but the term "chair" is quite an understatement.

It's more like a 5-foot-tall steel cockpit or rig that includes a comfy black chair in the middle, A curved, motorized arm overhead can hold up to three 27-inch gaming monitors. That arm can be lowered in front of you to create an immersive gaming experience.

The cabin can recline up to 140 degrees and the chair even vibrates to match your gameplay and includes a foot rest.

The Thronos is part of Acer's work to offer top-tier PCs and accessories for gamers, while also getting attention for the company by showing off quirky and unexpected designs, like its super-thin laptops and a curved-display laptop for gamers.

Acer didn't offer any details on pricing or availability just yet on this rig, but expect it to be pricey. Plus, if you're interested, make sure you save money for those monitors and a gaming PC and make sure you've got lots of space to park the Thronos.

The Thronos reveal was part of Acer's press event Wednesday. The event included the launch of the new Swift 5, which Acer claims is the world's lightest 15-inch laptop.

Now Playing: Watch this: Spider-Man PS4 gameplay looks... amazing

Everything Acer announced at IFA: A superlight 15-inch laptop plus tons of gaming hardware.

IFA 2018: Everything we've seen so far at Europe's biggest tech trade show.