Acer has introduced an array of new computer hardware at IFA in Berlin, including what it says is the world's lightest 15-inch notebook.

The Acer Swift 5, starting at $1,100, weighs just 2.2 pounds -- about 0.3-pound less than LG's 15.6-inch Gram, which formerly held the title of lightest 15-incher and costs about $900 more. (For additional context, the Swift 5 weighs almost one pound less than the 13-inch MacBook Air.)

In addition to the Predator Thronos, a gaming chair that supports up to four 27-inch monitors, and the $400 OJO 500, a virtual reality headset, Acer also announced that some of its Orion gaming desktop PCs, introduced earlier this year, will feature Nvidia's new GeForce RTX 2080 family of GPUs.

Here's a summary of everything Acer announced today:

Laptops and PCs

Acer Swift 5 (SF515-51T): starts at $1,100, 2.2 pounds, 8th-gen Intel Core i7 or i5 CPU, available in North America in Jan. 2019

Acer Swift 3: 14-inch display (available in Nov. 2018 in North America starting at $800 as the SF314-55, available in Jan. 2018 in EMEA as the SF314-56, starting at 800 euros).



Aspire Z 24 all-in-one PC: starting at $900 (900 euros), 8th-gen Intel Core i7+ CPU, Nvidia GeForce MX150 GPU, Amazon Alexa, available in North America and EMEA in Oct. 2018

Chromebook 514: starting at $350 (350 euros), 14-inch display with 1,920x1,080 resolution, up to 12 hours of battery life, available in North America and EMEA in Oct. 2018

Acer

Monitors

Predator XB273K gaming monitor: $1,300 (1,500 euros; 10,000 yen), 27-inch UHD (3,840x2,160 resolution) display, 144Hz refresh rate, Nvidia G-Sync, available in North America, EMEA and China in Q4 2018

Acer Nitro XV273K gaming monitor: $900 (1050 euros, 7,000 yen), 27-inch 4K UHD resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, AMD Radeon FreeSync, and up to 1ms Visual Response Boost, which Acer says decreases blur in fast moving images, available in North America, EMEA and China in Q4 2018

The Nitro also comes in two other configurations -- the $500 XV272U, which features IPS, WQHD, and 95 percent WCG, and the $450 XF272U, which features TN and 90 percent WCG

Acer

Projectors

PL6610 (WUXGA) and PL6510 (1080p) normal lens DLP projectors , pricing and availability TBD

, pricing and availability TBD SL6610 (WUXGA) and SL6410 (1080p) short throw lens DLP projectors, pricing and availability TBD

Gaming PCs

Predator Orion 9000: Intel Core i9 Extreme Edition CPU, up to 128GB of quad-channel DDR4 at 2,400 MHz, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti/2080

Predator Orion 5000: Intel 8th-generation Core i7+ 8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X CPU, up to 64GB of dual-channel DDR4 at 2,666 MHz, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080

Predator Orion 3000: Intel 8th-generation Core i7+ 8700K CPU, up to 64GB of dual-channel DDR4 at 2,666 MHz, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080/1070/1060/1050 Ti/1050 GPU, Windows 10 Home 64-bit, pricing and availability TBD

Everything else

Predator Thronos gaming chair which supports four 27-inch monitors, pricing and availability TBD



Acer OJO 500 Windows Mixed Reality Headset: $400 (499 euros), features detachable design, integrated audio system, interpupillary distance (IPD) adjustment technology, available in North America and EMEA in Nov. 2018

A new lineup of Nitro-branded gear including a backpack, mousepad, headset, keyboard and mouse

Acer

Great games for your non-gaming laptop: No GPU? No problem. The best games to sneak onto your work laptop.

Fastest gaming laptops, ranked: All the most-powerful gaming laptops tested in the CNET Labs.