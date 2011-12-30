Acer Iconia Tab A700 pictures leak, confirm great screen

All we had to go on before was some leaked code that seemed to reveal Acer had a tablet called the A700 in the works, and it had a pretty high resolution screen. Now some pictures of the fabled tablet have leaked to Russian site NoMobile.ru, Engadget reports.

It'll make its debut at CES in January, according to the site. And for the specs, it's got everything we wanted and more.

First off, that screen. It's said to be 1,920x1,200 pixels -- that's higher resolution than Full HD. Expect crisper images, brighter colours, and more detail. And the 10.1-inch size is bigger than the iPad 2, so that's another feather in its cap.

It's slimmer than the A200 too, which Acer announced earlier this month. It's also said to have the Tegra 3 chip, as seen in the Asus Transformer Prime, as opposed to the A200's Tegra 2. On the back you'll find a 5-megapixel camera with built-in flash, which is pretty great for a tablet.

Around the frame sit SIM and micro-USB slots, a rotation lock switch, so you can stay in portrait or landscape mode, depending on what you're doing, as well as volume controls, a headphone socket, and micro-HDMI port. The whole device weighs 650g, and has a 10-hour battery life, which isn't too shabby.

Sounds like it could well contend with the Transformer Prime, providing Asus can sort out that pesky lawsuit from Hasbro, that is. We'll be at CES in full force, so we'll be keeping them peeled. Keep it locked to CNET UK for the latest from Vegas as it breaks.

