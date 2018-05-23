CNET también está disponible en español.

Watch the Acer 2018 global press conference Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET

More Alexa on laptops? New razor-thin notebooks? Watch what Acer has in store for the future on May 23.

Acer is announcing a number of new products at its annual global press conference in New York on May 23. Watch the livestream here starting at 8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. ET.

Acer is one of the first companies that will bring Amazon's Alexa to laptops. It also showed off the world's thinnest laptop, the Swift 7 (£999.99 at Amazon.co.uk), at CES earlier this year.

