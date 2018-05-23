Watch the Acer 2018 global press conference Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET

Acer is announcing a number of new products at its annual global press conference in New York on May 23. Watch the livestream here starting at 8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. ET.
Acer is one of the first companies that will bring Amazon's Alexa to laptops. It also showed off the world's thinnest laptop, the Swift 7 (£999.99 at Amazon.co.uk), at CES earlier this year.
