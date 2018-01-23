Acer announces new affordable Chromebook duo

Acer

Fresh off the heels of a successful CES 2018, Acer unveiled a new duo of modest Chromebooks.

First up is the Acer Chromebook 11 C732. It's a simplefanless notebook with a durable build that's drop tested and features a spill-resistant keyboard. It has two USB-C ports, 4G LTE connectivity and an estimated 12-hour battery life.

It goes on sale in March starting at $300 for touchscreen models and $280 for non-touch models. UK and AU pricing and availability is unknown.

Last but not least is the Acer Spin 11. The convertible laptop has two USB 3.1-Type C ports and is expected to pack up to 10 hours of battery life. It'll be sold in March with prices starting at $349. UK and AU pricing and availability is unknown. Pricing converts to £250 and AU$438.