Accenture brings Hour of Code tutorial into 15 languages

IT-consutling firm Accenture is bringing its Hour of Code coding tutorial into 15 languages for Computer Science Education Week.

Accenture produced a tutorial on artificial intelligence in partnership with computer science education nonprofit Code.org. It will be available in Chinese, Dutch, Polish, Slovak, Swedish and Vietnamese, to name a few languages, Accenture said Monday.

Code.org organizes the Hour of Code, which is highlighted every year during Computer Science Week. Hour of Code is an introduction to coding. The intention is to "learn the basics and to broaden participation in the field of computer science," according to Code.org's website.

"By learning to code, kids will grow up understanding how humans and technology work together -- an important first lesson in preparing for the future," said Jill Huntley, Accenture's global managing director for corporate citizenship, in a statement.

Computer Science Education Week comes at a time when the US Bureau of Labor Statistics recognizes tech jobs as being some of the fastest-growing, highest-paying jobs out there. But Code.org isn't just trying to crank out engineers.

"Every student should have the opportunity to learn computer science," said Code.org CEO Hadi Partovi in a statement. "It provides a critical foundation for success in any 21st-century career path -- not just in 'traditional' IT, but also creative vocations -- everything from graphic design to theater production."

In addition, almost 2,500 Accenture employees will teach an hour of coding at various local events.

