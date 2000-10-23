About.com tops 3Q expectations

About.com (Nasdaq: BOUT) beat the consensus analyst forecast in the third quarter.

After market close Monday, the network of Web content sites reported a third quarter loss of $3.2 million, or 18 cents per share, not including special charges. First Call's survey of three analysts predicted a loss of 21 cents per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30.

Shares of About.com last traded at 25.6562 on the Island electronic communications network, shortly after the market closed. About.com ended Monday's regular trading at 24.8125, up 2.125 for the session.

Including amortization and charges related to stock compensation, About.com lost $14.6 million, or 80 cents per share.

Third quarter revenue increased 240 percent year-over-year to $26.8 million. About.com had 4,116 clients at the end of the third quarter, up from 1,846 in the second.

The company expects to meet its previously stated goal of turning profitable in the first quarter of 2001. First Call consensus calls for a 4-cents-per-share profit in the March quarter.>