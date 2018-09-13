Is Westworld about to break bad?
Aaron Paul, who played Jesse Pinkman on AMC's iconic Breaking Bad, is about to join the HBO theme-park show, his representative confirmed Thursday.
Deadline was first to report the news. HBO didn't respond to a request for comment.
Breaking Bad ended in 2013, and Paul won three Emmys for his role as Walter White's former student-turned-meth-business partner. He's an executive producer of Bojack Horseman, and voices Todd Chavez on that show. Paul's also a regular on Are You Sleeping?, an upcoming Apple drama.
There's no word on Paul's possible role. Westworld star James Marsden is set to appear in a new Netflix series, Dead To Me. While there's been no confirmation that he won't return to Westworld, this could leave a leading-man role open for Paul.
Westworld has no announced return date, though it's been renewed for a third season.
Discuss: Aaron Paul is cooking up a role on HBO's Westworld
