'A Wrinkle in Time' first trailer dazzles with big stars, big ideas

"A Wrinkle in Time," the beloved children's book by Madeleine L'Engle, is becoming a Disney movie, and the first trailer was released Saturday morning at the D23 fan-club event in Anaheim, California.

The novel was adapted for a (bad) television movie in 2003, but this is a big-bucks, big-name-studded version starring Oprah Winfrey, Chris Pine, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling and Zach Galifianakis. Winfrey's oh-so-familiar voice dominates the trailer, backed by a mournful cover version of The Eurythmics' "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)."

Young actress Storm Reid, 14, plays Meg Murry, who teams up with friend Calvin and her genius brother Charles Wallace to try to rescue her missing scientist father. (This is the book that taught many of us what a "tesseract" is.)

"A Wrinkle In Time" comes out March 9, 2018.