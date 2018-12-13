A robot might deliver your Postmates orders in the future

Screenshot/CNET

In the future, that burrito you ordered from Postmates might show up at your door, delivered by a robot.

Postmates is working on a fleet of delivery robots called Serve, the company said in a blogpost Thursday.

Serve robots would "work alongside the existing Postmates fleet to move small objects over short distances efficiently," the post said, noting it would travel at walking speed, run on electricity, and bypass congestion by traveling on sidewalks.

The Lidar-equipped robot can also carry up to 50 lbs. When it shows up at your door, you'd use a touch screen to interact with it.

In the post, Postmates talked about the idea of these robots will be working with humans, perhaps making a delivery instead a human is trying to find parking. After all, the topic of automation and job loss is a hot one these days. A 2017 study from Ball State University projected 50 percent of low-skilled jobs will be replaced by AI and automation.

"Too often we hear about the fear that robots will replace our workforce, but people are essential to solving problems on the go," the post said.

Postmates did not immediately respond to a request for comment as to when Serve will be out in the wild.