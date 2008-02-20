A printer for people who work while bathing

Some cynical types might question the need for a waterproof printer, but we think the reason is obvious: What else would one use to print from an underwater monitor after having received a deep-sea text message with links to undersea videos taken while listening to a scuba-diving MP3 player?
No, this 3-inch printer from South Korea's Woosim doesn't make sense to us either, as described by Red Ferret, but neither do a lot of other aquatic electronics. It's also not clear whether the device is submersible but, given the demand for other underwater gear, that probably wouldn't be such a bad idea. If not, maybe it's been designed to print on-site tickets for the orca exhibit at SeaWorld.
