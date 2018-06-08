A Jared Leto Joker movie, Crackdown 3 delayed and a Jordan Peele deal (Stream Economy, Ep. 7)

Hello and welcome! It's nice to see you again. There's a new episode of Stream Economy, the games/movies/TV show I made just for you. Here's this week's show:

Variety's reporting Jared Leto will star and produce his own Joker standalone film

Jordan Peele inked a big deal for his production company Monkeypaw -- a first look TV agreement with Amazon -- but what's a "first look" deal? Ashley explains so you can sound like a Hollywood bigwig no matter where you live.

It's the week before E3 2018 kicks off

Mark Serrels is fed up with the ever-expanding nature of E3, but secretly we think he still loves it more than anything...

In Memoriam: TV Shows of 2017/2018

Don't miss next week's show! We'll be LIVE from the Gamespot E3 Co-op Stage for a very special E3 episode, and we're bringing some very special guests: Ron Funches, Wil Wheaton and Patrick Rash! Buy your tickets for the E3 hype train, ALL ABOARD!