A hundred eps of CNETtude: Girt by CNET podcast 100

To mark our 100th episode and roughly two years of tech news, the Girt team looks back to the big stories we've covered and how they've changed the face of local tech today.

From streaming services ("weaponised binge machines") to governmental rollouts of tech ("the unholy trinity of failure") to the great metadata debate ("scope creep." That's not a joke, just a sad reality), we continue to talk the tech that matters.

And just so it's not all doom and gloom, we work in some of our favourite, not-quite-so-impactful moments from the past two years of tech.

