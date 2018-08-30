CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Music

A Drake show isn't complete without drones and flying Ferraris (The 3:59, Ep. 452)

We break down the tech behind a Drake concert, discuss ZTE's comeback phone, and talk about Twitter's unfollow recommendations.

Now Playing: Watch this: A Drake show isn't complete without drones and flying...
5:06

On this podcast, we talk about:

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube. Also, don't forget to rate and review the podcast on iTunes.

A Drake show isn't complete without drones and flying Ferraris (The 3:59, Ep. 452)

Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher

Next Article: Apple sets Sept. 12 for its next big event, new iPhones on deck