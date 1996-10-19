A case study: UC Berkeley

Like many other schools, the University of California at Berkeley has the twin burdens of shrinking budgets and growing demands for Internet access. As a result, it recently became one of the first campuses to cut a deal with a commercial Internet service provider so that staff and students could have an alternative route online--if they pay for it themselves. Similar concerns are facing other universities across the country.

The following chart outlines what UC Berkeley recharges its departments for dial-up modem access. University administrators estimate that it would cost three times as much to provide "flawless" service.

Estimated monthly costs of maintaining dial-up network access for UC Berkeley Modem chassis and modem cards $36.50 Phone line $23.00 Phone line installation $4.75 Labor $3.50 Total per modem/per month $67.75 x 600 modems $40,650 x 12 months $487,800

The expense of Berkeley's dial-up access is attributable to several factors:

High-quality technology: Berkeley chooses to use what it calls the "newest" modem technology--speeds of 28.8 kbps, rather than 14.4 kbps--its relatively high cost notwithstanding.

Maintenance: Berkeley manages banks of several hundred modems to support students, faculty, and staff. It therefore pays large sums to upgrade equipment and retain computer services staff.

Politics: Because Berkeley is a state university, the administration is required to provide equal access to all. Administrators are not in a position to decide whether certain groups or departments can have a priority service. The cost remains high because the university must provide high-quality service even to those who do not fully use the dial-up service.