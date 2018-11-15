A bot tells the Financial Times if reporters quote too many men

Horacio Villalobos/Getty Images

A bot could help make the news you read more diverse.

The Financial Times is using a bot called She Said He Said to warn journalists if they've quoted too many men in their articles.

"Editors and reporters are now becoming more aware of the gender split within their stories," an FT spokesperson said in an email. "As a result, editors are making an effort to try to increase the number of female voices in FT articles."

The FT covers many male-dominated industries, such as finance and technology. The paper found that only 21 percent of sources quoted in its articles were women, according to The Guardian. The bot reportedly analyzes pronouns and first names to determine a source's gender. Editors are alerted when they don't feature enough women in the stories they handle.

As the next step, the FT is planning a related initiative.

"We are testing the idea of integrating prompts into our [content management system] that encourages reporters and editors, before they have started writing a story, to make every effort to diversify the range of sources quoted," said an FT spokesperson.

Solving for XX: The tech industry seeks to overcome outdated ideas about "women in tech."

CNET's Gift Guide: The best place to find the perfect gift for everyone on your list this season.