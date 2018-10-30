The 8 best scary video games under $10 for Halloween

Capcom

It's Halloween and if you're not dressing up for some work party or taking your kids trick-or-treating, you might want to indulge in some video games.

And since it's Halloween, it makes sense to choose a game that will scare the living bejeesus out of you. Good thing some of the scariest video games ever made are currently on sale!

We decided to create a nice convenient list for you.

Here are eight terrifying video games you can currently get for under $10.

1. Alien: Isolation

Alien: Isolation might be one of the most overlooked games of the last decade. Not only is it utterly, utterly terrifying, it's just a brilliantly well-designed experience and you should play it no matter what.

Instead of depending on scripted scares, Alien: Isolation pits you against a perfectly designed Alien that actually responds to your movements. Every experience is different. If you make too much noise, you're dead. If you don't pay attention to your surroundings, you're dead. Alien: Isolation is probably the best pure horror experience in video game history.



It's currently available for $8.74 on Steam.

2. Oxenfree

Night School Studio

Oxenfree is more spooky than scary. It's unsettling.



It's also an incredibly well-written tale about teenagers trapped on an time-bending, universe-shifting island. Play it!



It's available for $4.99 on the Humble Store

3. Amnesia: The Dark Descent

A terrifying first-person experience where you must manage your sanity, Amnesia: The Dark Descent was popular among YouTubers, who would scare themselves to death playing it. It's routinely described as one of the best horror games ever made.

Amnesia: The Dark Descent is currently available on Steam for $3.99.

4. SOMA

Frictional Games

And whaddya know, the developers of Amnesia: The Dark Descent also made this game, SOMA, as a follow-up.

As you might expect, it's extremely scary. It's also weird as hell. It's far more narrative driven compared to Amnesia.

You can pick it up right now for $5.99 on Steam.

5. Inside

Inside is one of those brilliantly executed short games you can play in a couple of sittings.

This game will stay with you. With zero dialogue, it manages to create a strange, believable universe that will haunt the hell out of you.

The ending... oh boy. That ending.

It's available right now on Steam for $8.99.

6. Limbo

Playdead

Limbo has been around since 2010, but it has lost none of its power. If anything, time has made the game even more interesting.

A 2D puzzle game with horror themes, Limbo is unsettling, cryptic and just flat out interesting.

It's also made by the creators of Inside.

You can pick it up on the Humble Store for $1.99. But if you're feeling spicy you can buy both Limbo and Inside for $9.88.

7. Outlast 2

Red Barrels

Outlast 2, like its predecessor, is an intense survival horror experience. It's packed with traditional scares and treads on some truly weird areas. It's about a religious cult, antichrists and hell and whatnot.

So yeah, you can kinda tell where this is going. Prepare yourself.

Outlast 2 is available on the Humble Store for $8.99.

8. BioShock

2K

We don't traditionally talk about BioShock as a horror but man... that game is terrifying.

Especially those first couple of hours. That opening section is haunting.

BioShock is available on Steam for $4.99.

