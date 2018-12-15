9 great reads from CNET this week

Whew. Another week. And what a week it was. Intel promised breakthrough performance with a new chip-stacking process. Apple splashed out $1 billion for a new campus in Texas. And Virgin Galactic made history.
If you missed anything, now's your chance to catch up.
Yes, you should take Elon Musk seriously
His ideas sound crazy, but they might just work.
Congress wasted its chance to grill Google CEO about the big issues
Three-and-a-half hours of partisan bickering...
Inside Facebook's totally serious, nonironic privacy pop-up
It left a lot of people confused.
This lab is building robots that are able to walk just like us
They could explore Mars one day.
Bringing the vanlife fantasy to life in search Instagram perfection
CNET hits the open road in Europe.
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless crush AirPods on sound quality
They fit comfortably and sound great. And you'll pay up for them.
Here are all the challenges Amazon faces
None of them are likely to keep you from shopping on the site.
What happened to all the tech from last year's CES?
We really wanted to see a lot of these products come to life.
Outgrowing JPEG's limits? Check this out
Google, Apple and Adobe are boosting your phone's raw format.
