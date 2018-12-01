9 great reads from CNET this week

Another week has flown by. And was it ever action-packed. The US charged a pair of Iranians it says wreaked havoc with ransomware attacks. Apple told us that the XR has been its best-selling iPhone since its launch. And China is reportedly shutting down research into gene-edited babies.
Electric scooters are disrupting your wrists, elbows and heads
All those scooters are sending riders to the emergency room.
Here's what it's like to live with Aibo, Sony's robot dog
Who's a good boy?
NASA stuck the landing. Now InSight is getting to work on Mars
The robot is going to be busy on the Red Planet.
This VR-and-live-action mashup is like an absinthe-fueled nightmare
Chained, an immersive reimagining of Dickens' A Christmas Carol, weds virtual reality and a motion-capture actor.
Google's Pixel Slate is the anti-iPad Pro
Except in price.
Fitbit, Apple Watch could usher in a new era of health monitoring
A new generation of devices is pushing the accuracy of laboratory equipment to your wrist.
Here's what we 'know' about Samsung's Galaxy S10
To be clear, these are rumors.
We remember the Sega Dreamcast. May it rest in peace
Pretty sure there's one in a basement somewhere.
Ferraris at "The Glen"
We travel to Central New York for a prestigious amateur racing series.
