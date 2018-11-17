9 great reads from CNET this week

Another big week. So much happened. Stan Lee, the maestro of Marvel Comics, died at 95; Facebook battled more accusations about its management; and Amazon finally unveiled its HQ2... and HQ3!
If you missed anything, here's your chance to catch up.
David Harbour's ready for your annoying Twitter requests
The Stranger Things and Hellboy actor uses social media in unexpected ways.
This bizarre spandex bodysuit is revolutionizing the fashion industry
The Zozosuit is an at-home measurement system for buying clothes online that are tailored for only one body: yours.
Traveling for the holidays? Here's how to avoid getting hacked
Here are a few tips for keeping your personal data secure while on the road this holiday season.
Using your voice to control the AmazonBasics Microwave is a natural fit
Use Alexa to control this smart kitchenware and you'll only want to cook with voice commands.
Meet the Tech Turkeys of 2018
It's hard to catalog the tech industry's manifold screwups. That isn't going to stop us from trying.
Ralph Breaks the Internet dials up the sweet side of the web
The Wreck-It Ralph sequel is a hilarious story about friendship, that just happens to take place online.
Flickr's new limit on free photo sharing is helpful, not hurtful, CEO says
Don MacAskill says deleting photos of some members who don't pay for pro accounts helps build Flickr into a service that'll last decades.
These people are hacking their bodies for better sex
They're called "grinders."
The hottest tech toys of 2018, including a robot dog that poops
Don't worry. It doesn't make a mess.
