CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Tech Industry

9 great reads from CNET this week

We check out the fitness functions on the new Apple Watch; drive an electric vehicle in Africa; and explore strange new worlds with Star Trek: Discovery.

Whew. The week is finally over. And was it ever busy. Google had a big event where it unveiled new Pixel phones. Facebook pulled down a bunch of pages ahead of the midterm elections. Privacy advocates told the Senate what they'd like in a data protection law.

If you missed anything, like Kanye West flashing his iPhone passcode while meeting President Trump, now's the time to catch up.

Putting Apple Watch Series 4 to the test

We like the device a lot, but want a longer-lasting battery.

apple-watch-4-vanessa-test-pink
John Kim/CNET

Inside the luxury 'gaming house' built for YouTubers

It's called Click House and it has a helluva view.

balcony2
Jackson Ryan/CNET

Taking the Audi E-tron for a spin... in the Kalahari

We went to Africa to drive this 2019 SUV.

2020 Audi E-Tron electric SUV in Namibia
Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Star Trek: Discovery is aiming for old school Trekkies

Spock has a beard?

Star Trek: Discovery
Jan Thijs/CBS

Google's Home Hub omits a camera

We don't need to see you in the bedroom.

010-google-home-hub
Sarah Tew/CNET

The stars of First Man remind us that space is the place

We speak with Ryan Gosling, Claire Foy and director Damien Chazelle.

first-man-ryan-gosling-5
Universal

Facebook Portal brings Alexa, Messenger video chat to one device

An innovative camera gives video chats a professional look.

facebook-portal-plus-messenger-chat-2257
James Martin/CNET

Alfonso Cuarón's Roma sparked my own rumination

This breathtaking movie caused Gabriel Sama to reflect on the privileges and contradictions of the middle class in Mexico City.

ROMA
Carlos Somonte

Here's how to sign up for the beta of Google's Project Stream game service

Play Assassin's Creed: Odyssey for free!

odyssey-project-stream2
Morgan Little / CNET

NASA turns 60: The space agency has taken humanity farther than anyone else, and it has plans to go further.

Taking It to Extremes: Mix insane situations -- erupting volcanoes, nuclear meltdowns, 30-foot waves -- with everyday tech. Here's what happens.

Next Article: Inside the $15 million YouTube House, where it’s all work and no play