Tech Industry

9 great reads from CNET this week

We examine attempts to hack the midterm elections; explore Netflix's effort to tell black stories; and urge you to put down your phone... for your kids' sake.

Another week has come and gone. So much happened. Amazon and Apple denied their hardware was infiltrated by Chinese spy chips. Democrats are pushing for an "Internet Bill of Rights." And Jeff Bezos unseated Bill Gates as the richest American.

If you missed anything, here's your chance to catch up.

Hack the vote

It hasn't been as bad as 2016, but hackers have already attempted to take advantage to meddle in the midterms.

New Electronic Voting Systems Shown
Getty Images

Put your phone down... for your kids' sake

Here's how to balance parenting with "me time."

screen-distraction-1724
James Martin/CNET

Nappily Ever After gets to the root of my black experience

Ashlee Clark Thompson on Netflix's effort to tell stories that resonate with black Americans.

img-0857
Courtesy of Ashlee Clark Thompson/CNET

Social media has heyday with first Presidential Alert

Twitter blew up, of course. 

wea-test-graphic-phone-only-081018
FEMA

Venom may well be the dumbest movie of the year

Seriously, it's stoopid.

venom-movie-13
Sony Pictures

Amazon's battle with Google could pit it against Alexa allies

The retail giant is stepping on its partners' toes as it tries to stay ahead the competition.

amazon-smart-plug
CNET

Why NASA's manned Mars missions start with the moon

Humans haven't been beyond Earth's orbit in decades. That's about to change.

lunar-feature-header-pic
NASA

No, Star Wars doesn't have a Russian bot problem

People just hated The Last Jedi.

null
Jonathon Olley

OnePlus' CEO dishes on the 6T's fingerprint sensor

Peter Lau also explains the absence of a headphone jack and a possible higher price.

pete-lau-oneplus-ceo-0895
James Martin/CNET


