Tech Industry

9 great reads from CNET this week

We check out Uber's plans to fly us around town; drop-test Apple's new iPhone XS; and take a look at NASA's future as it turns 60.

The week is over and so much happened. The SEC sued Elon Musk over tweets he made about taking Tesla private. Facebook's Oculus unveiled a new headset. And a new report found that more than half of US states use election machines that are susceptible to a cybersecurity flaw... that was disclosed in 2007.

If you missed anything -- and let's face it, you probably did -- now's the time to catch up.

Here's how Uber wants to get flying cars off the ground

The Jetsons Era will soon be upon us.

ecrm003-hero-shot
Uber

Apple's iPhone XS didn't crack under the pressure of our drop test

We also tried to drown it.

impact3-full

NASA gears up for the SpaceX era as it turns 60

The beloved agency is changing direction.

lm-lunar-gatewy
Lockheed Martin

Inside AT&T's mission to help Chicago escape gun violence

AT&T hopes it can take the program from city to city... and inspire other corporations to follow.

believe-chicago-3
AT&T

The first Android phone rivaled the iPhone like others never could

Ten years later, it's clear the T-Mobile G1 was a worthy challenger from the very start. 

g1-use-3502
Angela Lang/CNET

Here's what you need to know about 5G

The next-generation of wireless technology is almost here.

wireless-spectrum-2249.jpg
James Martin/CNET

This is one of the best entry-level gaming laptops you can buy

We review the Dell G5 15.

02-dell-g5-15-gaming-laptop
Sarah Tew/CNET

Google's 20th anniversary: Breakthroughs and controversy

We look back with the company's head of search.

google-search-team-1280
James Martin/CNET

Google's new Wear OS update is surprisingly good

Some new gestures make all the difference.

12-wearos-watch
Sarah Tew/CNET

