Tech Industry

9 great reads from CNET this week

Fallout shelters are the new real estate craze; Amazon wants Alexa to take over the world; and don't expect a 5G iPhone anytime soon.

Another week has come and gone. Boy, was it action-packed. Facebook is cuddling up with a dating service. Google tells a group of senators someone tried to hack their accounts. And Nintendo Switch Online is now fully live.

If you missed anything, here's your chance to catch up.

Here's why your next home might be a fallout shelter

If things go nuclear, you'll be happy you broke the bank for a bunker.

Fallout Shelter Sign
Getty Images

Amazon redesigns Echo devices, plans world domination

Seriously, Alexa is going to be everywhere.

amazon-echo-todo-productos
Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Apple isn't in a rush to sell you a 5G iPhone

Cupertino is on a different wavelength.

apple-event-091218-xs-max-0851
James Martin/CNET

We stabbed, shot and smashed a lithium-ion battery -- and it didn't explode

Yeah, we're amazed.

CNET

The Flow Hive is converting amateurs into backyard beekeepers

Don't be a buzzkill. Try it.

flow-hive-desiree-0626
Josh Miller/CNET

SpaceX will send Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa around the moon

Here's everything you need to know about the entrepreneur.

yusakumaezawa
Screenshot by Jackson Ryan/dearmoon

Here are the best new iPhone features we found in iOS 12

It's available now.

iOS 12 Public Beta
Sarah Tew/CNET

Volcanic eruptions get high-tech early-warning systems

Lidar, drones and advanced sensors help scientists forecast when a mountain is about to blow its top.

lvolcano-mount-rainier-road-trip
Laura Hautala/CNET

Android's rival to the iPhone had a stumbling start

Google's mobile operating system has come a long way.

remembering the first Google Android Phone: HTC T Mobile G1
Sarah Tew/CNET

