Tech Industry

9 great reads from CNET this week

Apple's new phones will cost you; aerial assassins are available off the shelf; and we compare Apple Music and Spotify.

Whew. What a week. Google employees are reportedly resigning over the search giant's efforts to get back into the China market. The FBI evacuated the remote Sunspot solar observatory in southern New Mexico, and no one knows why. And, of course, Apple said it's going to start selling some new phones

If you missed anything, here's your chance to catch up.

Apple's new iPhones will test the limits of your budget

Your loyalty to Apple is going to cost you.

How to tell Apple's new iPhones apart

iPhone XS vs. iPhone XS Max vs. iPhone XR.

These assassins are cheap, deadly and for sale in your local electronics store

Consumer drones are being used in terror attacks.

A difficult stove has taught me a lot about cooking

In an age of apps promising perfect results, a temperamental oven is a good reminder of the old-fashioned method of making a meal.

The Asus ZenBook Pro 15 gives you a second screen under your fingers

Yup, the touchpad is a display.

Tesla Model 3 Performance: Fast, but incomplete

It's also really pricey.

Which streaming music service is best for you?

It's Apple Music vs. Spotify.

Paul Scheer says his new movie, Slice, is really hard to describe

It's a comedy-horror thriller about pizza-delivery people getting killed. We think. 

Up close at the congressional hearings into Facebook and Twitter

It's clear lawmakers are concerned the companies aren't doing right by the people who use their services.

