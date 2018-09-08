CNET también está disponible en español.

9 great reads from CNET this week

Kelly Slater shoots the curl in the desert; Reddit provides a confidence boost; and Mount Washington challenges the hardiest souls and toughest tech.

Another week. Boy, was that fast. So much happened. Twitter permanently banned Alex Jones and Infowars. President Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court defended his stance on net neutrality. And Elon Musk got high with Joe Rogan.

If you missed anything, now's the time to catch up.

Surf legend Kelly Slater built the perfect wave... in a desert

Think "Disneyland for surfers."

kelly-03

 Todd Glaser

How Reddit helped me tackle my biggest insecurity

I turned to one of the most hostile environments online for help. Against the odds, it worked.

la-snoo-silo-color

 Betsy Lyon/CNET

How Mount Washington's weather watchers survive its ice, wind and lightning

The Northeast's tallest peak is an unforgiving environment for people and gadgets.

Mount Washington snowcat

 © 2018 Mount Washington Observatory

We want to see these cool phones from IFA in the US... 

... but that isn't going to happen anytime soon.

zte-axon-9-pro-1-of-10

 Angela Lang/CNET

A year on, Juicero still sums up what's wrong with Silicon Valley

The smart juicer is a stupid idea.

17159278-1194376153993202-5033992376426432895-o

 Juicero

This smart sleep mask promises a cure for jet lag

The Lumos mask uses light therapy while you sleep to help you adjust to a new time zone.

lumos-jet-lag-lexy-sfo-9974

 Josh Miller

Men won't talk about depression and it's literally killing them

Can mobile apps help men save their own lives?

Winter Blues Beckon As Daylight Hours Foreshorten

 Christopher Furlong / Getty Images

Digitizing old photos unlocks a flood of mixed emotions

A weekend project to scan my snapshots illustrates how technology shapes our memories.

kg-photo-scans

 Kent German/CNET

We now know how the Equifax hack happened... 

... and what needs to be done to prevent another attack.

Google wifi and iCloud illustration

 NurPhoto / Getty Images
