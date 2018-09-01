CNET también está disponible en español.

9 great reads from CNET this week

Fortnite faces security problems on Android; cryptocurrency investors are storing passwords in DNA; and the US National Park Service is putting microchips in cacti so you won't steal them.

Another crazy week. Apple said it would unveil new products -- iPhone! -- on Sept. 12. President Donald Trump accused Google of rigging its results. And Berlin hosted the huge IFA tech show

If you missed anything, now's the time to catch up (especially in the US, which has a three-day weekend).

Fortnite's battle royale with security problems is just getting started

You may want to avoid the Android party bus for a while.

galaxy-skin-fortnite

Bitcoin maniacs are storing the passwords for their cryptocurrency in DNA

Hard drives are passé.

dnamicrovial

Stop stealing stuff from our national parks

Really, you're forcing park rangers to put microchips in the cacti.

erin-carson-roadtrip-2018-2006

Here's why Washington is angry with Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Seriously, everyone is pissed at social media.

US-INTERNET-FACEBOOK-DEMONSTRATION

Drones helping California fight wildfires

These eyes in the sky can help firefighters see where a fire is going ... and what's in its path.

Nuns Fire Santa Rosa, California on assignment iPhone X

8K is the new 3D

These ultracrisp TVs are a gimmick you don't need.

samsung-ifa-2018-tv-8k-18

Drake is using drones as backup dancers at his shows 

If they can dance ... 

drake

I drove a hot pink communist-built Trabant around Berlin

This is a low-tech car.

berlin-trabi-safari-2018-13

Best of IFA 2018

An 8K TV, an epic gaming throne, Google's new wearable OS and more ...

casio-wsdf30-smartwatch-ifa-2018-product-photo-1

