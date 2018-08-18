CNET también está disponible en español.

9 great reads from CNET this week

We visit an underground town Down Under; delve into the pain of being Twitter hacked; and review Samsung's Galaxy Note 9.

Oh, my. What a week that was. We found out the Obama campaign used security keys to prevent hacks. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai told a Senate committee that he intentionally kept quiet even though he knew his agency hadn't suffered a DDoS attack. And China apparently hacked Alaska during trade talks! 

There was plenty more. Here's your chance to catch up. 

Life off the grid in Australia's most extreme town

Coober Pedy is freezing cold, scorching hot and a source of Australia's opals. Here's what life's like when you have to jury-rig even the most basic tech to survive.

crocharrys-brighter-1

 Claire Reilly/CNET

My Twitter account was hacked and it took days to get it fixed

The pain was unbearable.

serrelstwitterhack-02

 Ian Knighton/CNET

The deep, dark quest to save one of the world's rarest fish

Scientists are racing to save the endangered Devils Hole pupfish, which lives in one of the most inhospitable places on Earth.

deva-guw-170401-096

 Brett Seymour/Submerged Resources/NPS

Why you need a better handle on the WhatsApp, Signal and Telegram apps

You might not really understand how encrypted messaging works, and you're not alone.

security-privacy-hackers-locks-key-6749

 James Martin/CNET

Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 is one of the year's best phones... 

...but you still might want to wait before upgrading.

samsung-galaxy-note-9-use-1413

 Angela Lang/CNET

Galaxy Note 9 has a 5G dilemma

Should you upgrade now or wait until the mobile revolution that's coming in 2019?

04-samsung-galaxy-note-9-promo

 Sarah Tew/CNET

Here are the great phones you can't get on AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint

You can buy a lot of them online.

oppo-x-5948

 James Martin/CNET

NASA's new solar probe will fly closer to the sun than we've gotten before

The Parker Solar Probe is going to "touch" the sun.

Parker Solar Probe Prelaunch

 Bill Ingalls/NASA/Getty Images

Here's what Black Hat and Defcon cybersecurity experts say you should do to stay safe online

You're going to want to change your passwords.

30063735758-4eb59eaf04-k

 Black Hat
