This was a huge week. Apple became a trillion-dollar company. The White House acknowledged Russia is already interfering in the midterm elections. Facebook's head of security said he was leaving to teach at Stanford.
Here's your chance to catch up.
One of history's most baffling cold cases could be solved by modern science
Advances in forensic science could finally identify the body found on an Australian beach 70 years ago.
I'm being blackmailed for $15,000 in bitcoin... by snail mail
Really, scammers. You've got to step it up.
Everything you need to know about 3D-printed guns
The First and Second Amendments meet public safety.
Ecobee wants to remodel our homes for the digital age -- if Google doesn't crush it first
The Canadian smart-thermostat maker has plans to outsmart Nest.
Email leaves us vulnerable to hackers. Too bad we still need it
I've wanted to break up with email since Russian hackers targeted a senator. But I can't.
We like the Microsoft Surface Go, but it isn't cheap
This tablet boasts great design, but you'll need upgrades to get the most out of it.
The whacky conspiracy theory that's jumped from the internet to IRL
QAnon is bizarre, even by the already-warped yardstick of conspiracy theories.
Amazon Prime Video has some terrible, terrible movies...
And I couldn't be happier!
Girls Who Code encourages STEM, one coding class at a time
The goal is to keep girls interested in computer science.
Discuss: 9 great reads from CNET this week
