Tech Industry

9 great reads from CNET this week

You're about to start binge-watching Instagram; doctors are using WhatsApp to help victims of war; and Europe may be on the verge of killing memes.

Well, that was an action-packed week. The Supreme Court ruled on phones and privacy. The top court also weighed in on online taxationBrian Krzanich resigned as Intel's boss after a "consensual relationship" with an employee. And, of course, there was more. Here's your chance to catch up.

(You can sign up for a newsletter version of this weekly rundown here.)

Instagram has a new TV app that's going to be a major time suck

IGTV looks a lot like YouTube.

IGTV Instagram

 James Martin/CNET

I really want the next iPhone to have a USB-C port

But I'm probably going to be disappointed.

usb-clightning-cable.jpg

 Sarah Tew/CNET

Doctors are using WhatsApp to treat patients in war zones

From CNET Magazine: Telemedicine is a powerful tool for helping people hurt in the crossfire.

iPhone smart phone showing WhatsApp social media app

 Iain Masterton / Getty Images

Fortnite makes me feel so-o-o-o old

And I thought I was going to be such a Cool Dad.

marks-fortnitekids-2

 Ian Knighton/CNET

The US is ignoring a high-tech alternative to immigrant detention centers

Ankle bracelets and smartphone apps are cheap and effective.

Undocumented Children Leave Sanctuary for School in Philadelphia, PA

 NurPhoto / Getty Images

I was a movie projectionist. Then robots took my job

They're pretty good at it it, to be fair.

Oldest Community Cinema In The UK Celebrates Its Centenary

 Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

Europe's hotly debated copyright revamp is more than a meme killer

The European Copyright Directive could change the internet as we know it.

Media Logos Reflected in Spectacles

 NurPhoto / Getty Images

I've been crying my eyes out trying to get MoviePass to bring back repeat viewings

Really, bring it back.

moviepass_1.jpg

Pop Art meets pop-up shop at the 29Rooms art exhibition in San Francisco

It's totally Instagram-ready.

img-3828

 Kaitlin Benz/CNET
