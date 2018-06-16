CNET también está disponible en español.

9 great reads from CNET this week

Fortnite is changing the way we play video games; you can't escape data tracking on the web; and we compare the leading mobile payment systems.

Big week. Lots happened. E3 opened. Net neutrality was repealed. A major merger got approved. And more. Here's your chance to catch up.

Fortnite is changing the way we play video games

This is how the antisocial socialize. 

fortnite-booth-e3-2018-7419

 Josh Miller/CNET

Data trackers will find you on the web, no matter what you do

You can cover your tracks, but only for so long.

Eye lit up on huge digital display screen

 Saul Gravy/Getty Images

Apple Pay vs. Samsung Pay vs. Google Pay: We put mobile payment systems to the test

What's in your pocket?

applepay-samsung-pay-googlepay-2

 Lexy Savvides/CNET

These dogs sniff out cybercrime

Who's a good boy?

k-9-selma-portrait

 Joe Weronik/Connecticut State Police Photo Unit

How not to sound like a Yank when you're watching the World Cup

This is for you, Chad.

cheering international soccer fans 2

 Getty Images

Killing mice saves peoples' lives. That doesn't make it any easier

Jackson Ryan still remembers the hundreds of rodents he sacrificed as a doctoral student.

Scientist watching mice in laboratory

 Getty Images

Here's every car infotainment system available in 2018

Why would you want to pay attention to the road?

Honda Accord infotainment system

 Honda

Even Uber has been taken by cyberscammers

Here's how the ride-hailing service is fighting back.

15-uber-android-2018-photos-cnet

 Sarah Tew/CNET

Why net neutrality supporters are up in arms over the AT&T-Time Warner deal

The merger, along with the FCC's repeal of net neutrality rules, might mark a turning point in the history of the internet.

Protestors Rally At FCC Against Repeal Of Net Neutrality Rules

 Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

