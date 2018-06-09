CNET también está disponible en español.

Tech Industry

9 great reads from CNET this week

Apple introduces Memoji (they're exactly what you think they are); Asus shows off sexy new machines; and Amazon makes changing the TV channel even easier.

That was fast. Five days up, five days down. Apple's WWDC. Computex. A new Amazon device. If you missed any of it, here's your chance to catch up. 

You're going to absolutely love Apple's new Memoji

Samsung got there first, but Apple nailed it.

apple-wwdc-2018-1178

 James Martin/CNET

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is inspired by Cold War thrillers

Don't worry. It still has a ton of dinosaurs.

jurassic-world-fallen-kingdom-4

 Universal

Even without new consoles, E3 will be gaming's big week

Get your controllers ready.

xbox-one-x-e3-2017-7855-021

 Josh Miller/CNET

Taylor Swift flips the script and follows her fans online

It's called "Taylurking."

Taylor Swift 2018 reputation Stadium Tour

 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Cameo provides you with custom shout-outs from sort-of celebrities

A custom b-day video from a member of boy band 'N Sync? Your Facebook friends will go wild.

cameo-promo.jpg

 Cameo

Apple wants to give iOS apps a new life on Macs

But don't hold out hope that Macs and iPhones will merge.

20180604-wwdc-mac-ios-merge-02

 Josh Miller/CNET

Asus is making the sexiest tech gear in the world

Yeah, you read that right.


asusprojectprecog-6

 Aloysius Low/CNET

Amazon Fire TV Cube brings Alexa to your TV

As if the remote didn't make you lazy enough.

07-amazon-fire-tv-cube

 Sarah Tew/CNET

Here's the ultimate iOS 12 vs. Android P smackdown

Read on to find out which is winning.

ios-12

 Juan Garzon/CNET

