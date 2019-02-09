9 great reads from CNET this week

So, Google managed to rake it in last quarter despite recent data and privacy scandals. And Apple released a phone update to fix the Group FaceTime eavesdropping bug. But the news thunder was stolen this week by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who dropped a bombshell Thursday afternoon alleging the National Enquirer tried to blackmail him with nude photos.
Here's your chance to catch up on the week's news.
Google Assistant could soon know you better than you do
In an exclusive interview, a top Google exec says the company's AI could one day recognize your moods and pick up conversations where you left off.
Vegan? Carnivore? Samsung's dating app plays Tinder with your fridge
The Refrigerdating app helps you find a date based on what's in your fridge.
How Jeff Bezos went from quiet Amazon geek to National Enquirer blackmail victim
The Amazon founder's public persona has done quite the 180. His tell-all is seen as a public relations "masterstroke."
CRISPR machines can wipe out entire species
We could use the genetic-engineering tool to combat invasive species and diseases. Should we?
Google Fiber suffers massive setback after experiment fizzles
Google's trick to more rapidly and cheaply deploy its super-speedy Google Fiber project has hit a wall.
Jeff Bezos just confirmed what we all knew: Nudes are no big deal
The Amazon CEO says he's being blackmailed over nudes. But do I want to see tech tycoon d*ck pics? No thank you, Mr. Pecker.
This home security drone will help you tell possums from prowlers
Homeowners could start protecting their property with Sunflower Lab drones in 2020.
Bandersnatch? Bird Box? I'd rather scroll through Netflix till the end of time
Sex Education? Nope. House of Cards? No thanks. Russian Doll? Maybe I'll add it to my list and literally never watch it.
iRobot's Terra cuts the grass while you relax
The grass-cutting robot is designed to autonomously trim your turf. iRobot says it'll be as smart and as easy to use as a Roomba.
NASA turns 60: The space agency has taken humanity farther than anyone else, and it has plans to go further.
Taking It to Extremes: Mix insane situations -- erupting volcanoes, nuclear meltdowns, 30-foot waves -- with everyday tech. Here's what happens.
Discuss: 9 great reads from CNET this week
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.