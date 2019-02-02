CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Tech Industry

9 great reads from CNET this week

We cozy up to robots, look at high-tech alternatives for the border wall and check in with wireless carriers ahead of the Super Bowl.

OK. We get it. The Super Bowl is the only thing you care about. But there's still two days before the big game, and a lot happened last week. Apple revoked and restored some important credentials for Facebook and Google. Twitter and Facebook booted "inauthentic" accounts that were part of an Iranian influence campaign. Snopes said it wouldn't renew a contract to identify fake news on Facebook.

If you missed anything, here's your chance to catch up.

Robots to the rescue

Whether you like it or not, robots are going to be part of your life.

p1011406
Katie Collins/CNET

Here are some high-tech alternatives to Trump's $5.7 billion border wall

Think drones, cameras and AI.

TOPSHOT-MEXICO-US-BORDER
Herika Martinez/Getty Images

Wireless carriers are building out their networks ahead of Super Bowl Sunday

No one wants to see an Instagram post jam during the big game.

NFL: JAN 30 Super Bowl LIII - Mercedes Benz Stadium
Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

This could be the future of computing

IBM's Q System One points to the promise of quantum computers.

014-ibm-q-system-one-quantum-computer
Sarah Tew/CNET

Bose Frames are audio sunglasses that sound surprisingly good

You can hear the built-in speakers, but people around you can't.

CNET

Winning movies to stream before the Super Bowl

Just in case the big game isn't enough football.

rudy
TriStar Pictures

Samsung, please don't call your folding phone the Galaxy F

The nicknames could be quite unfortunate.

samsung-developer-conference-9709
Angela Lang/CNET

We take the 2019 Ford Ranger for a spin

It's been eight years since Ford sold a new Ranger in the States. It was worth the wait.

2019 Ford Ranger
Emme Hall/Roadshow

The Property Brothers will give you smart-home envy

They watch football from the pool.

property-brothers-ces-2019-8262
James Martin/CNET

Best Super Bowl TV deals: Buying a new TV for the big game? These are your best choices.

How to watch the Super Bowl: Watch the game in the US for free, on TV or online.

Apple

Next Article: Property Brothers' Las Vegas digs will give you smart-home envy